Satish Maneshinde appointed special PP in lynching case

Noted lawyer Satish Maneshinde has been appointed as a special public prosecutor in the Palghar lynching case, an official said on Tuesday. Two monks and their driver were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchale village in Dahanu Taluka of Palghar district when they were travelling in a car to Surat on April 16 on suspicion of being thieves and child-lifters.

Manshinde's appointment was confirmed by the state government's law and judiciary department through a notification. Over 135 people, including nine juveniles, have been nabbed in connection with the attack.