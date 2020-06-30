Former U'khand CM Harish Rawat stages dharna after case against him for protesting against fuel price hike

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat on Tuesday staged a dharna near Raj Bhavan here, after a case was filed against him for riding a bullock cart and staging a protest against the rise in fuel prices the previous day. Rawat was headed towards the Raj Bhavan, wearing mask and gloves, when the police stopped him.

"I was protesting against inflation following which a case was filed against me. Now there are only three options, either let me sit on the dharna, 50 metres away from the Raj Bhavan or arrest me or take my dead body from here," Rawat said. "I am holding this dharna alone, I have kept the workers away from it," he added. (ANI)