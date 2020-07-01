Left Menu
FIR registered on complaint alleging destruction of property during Delhi violence, police tells HC

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has already registered an FIR on the complaint of one Nisar Ahmed alleging destruction of his private property and loot during the northeast Delhi violence.

01-07-2020
FIR registered on complaint alleging destruction of property during Delhi violence, police tells HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has already registered an FIR on the complaint of one Nisar Ahmed alleging destruction of his private property and loot during the northeast Delhi violence. Additional standing counsel Richa Kapoor, appearing for Delhi Police, also submitted that they are also ready to provide a copy of it to him, after which the High Court disposed of the petition.

A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, while disposing of the plea, also asked the petitioner's counsel to approach the competent authority regarding the protection and other grievances. The counsel of Delhi Police today informed the court that it has clubbed the complaint in an FIR registered at Gokul Puri police station.

Three other FIRs have also been registered at the police station in matters related to the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year, the counsel said adding that they are ready to provide charge sheet of the cases to the petitioner's counsel. Nisar Ahmad, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, had approached the High Court claiming he was witness to a mic and speaker system being installed at the intersection of Main Nala Road and Kashyap Road was used to broadcast slogans in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which subsequently was used to incite violence in the area by broadcasting hate speech.

The plea said that he further witnessed local residents, many of them known to him, committing murder and barging onto his premises setting his private property on fire and also looting the same. In his plea, Ahmad said that he narrowly escaped by making his family jump from the third floor of his house to the adjoining house, from where he was assisted by a few of his neighbours out to the main road.

"On February 24 while there was violence in the adjoining area of Jaffarabad after BJP leader Kapil Mishra allegedly incited a mob, his locality was relatively calmer. However, at 4 pm some locals of his area started a protest in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act," the plea said. The plea said that the petitioner had sought to lodge an FIR but was allegedly dissuaded by the police from doing so on March 3. However, he returned the next day and despite being advised against the lodging a named complaint, submitted his complaint, it said.

It said that the status of the complaint and whether an FIR has been registered based on the same is not known yet. (ANI)

