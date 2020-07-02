Residents of Sathankulam celebrate arrest of Tuticorin custodial death case accused

Residents of Sathankulam town here on Wednesday were seen celebrating in wake of the arrest of Sub Inspector Ragu Ganesh, who was arrested by the CB-CID in connection with the Tuticorin custodial death case. The residents celebrated by indulging in the bursting of firecrackers.

"Today, the CB-CID has filed two cases with murder charges where one SI has been arrested. We are currently investigating other officers related to this incident and after the investigation is concluded, action will be taken, K Shankar, IG, CBCID told reporters on Wednesday. The Crime Branch of Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) arrested Inspector Sridhar in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father-son duo at a Tamil Nadu police station on Thursday.

The Inspector has been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. A total of five policemen have been arrested so far in connection to the incident. Previously, the CB-CID arrested three more policemen, Sub Inspector Balakrishnan and constables Muthuraj and Murugan.

Sub Inspector Ragu Ganesh, who was under suspension, was arrested yesterday. Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning. (ANI)