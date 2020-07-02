Bolsonaro urges signing of EU-MERCOSUR deal, aims to change Brazil's reputation on Amazon

Bolsonaro urges signing of EU-MERCOSUR deal, aims to change Brazil's reputation on AmazonReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:55 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro appealed on Thursday to negotiators to conclude the final text of the European Union- Mercosur trade accord so that it can be signed this semester, speaking at a virtual summit of the South American trade bloc.
Bolsonaro said he is working to undo distorted views of Brazil's policies on the Amazon and its indigenous people. His government environmental measures have raised criticism in Europe and calls to block the trade deal that has taken 20 years to negotiate.
