Two criminals involved in killing of eight policemen in Kanpur neutralised
The Inspector General Kanpur on Friday said that two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur have been neutralised.ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:12 IST
The Inspector General Kanpur on Friday said that two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur have been neutralised. "During a combing operation following last night's encounter, two police personnel were injured and two criminals have been neutralised," Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur told reporters here.
"We have also recovered weapons that were used in firing at the police personnel at night. A search operation is currently underway to nab other accused. Villagers have been called for the identification of the two deceased criminals," he added. A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.
The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have reached the spot and the forensics team is examining the area.
State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the eight Police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed Director General of Police HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals. He also sought a report on the incident. (ANI)
