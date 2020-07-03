Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Lauber's office was investigating suspected graft surrounding the global soccer body.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:27 IST
Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@newfifanow)

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Lauber's office was investigating suspected graft surrounding the global soccer body. Lauber last month became the subject of an impeachment process relating to his handling of the soccer inquiry.

The watchdog overseeing Swiss federal prosecutors - Lauber's office - placed him under investigation last year after he held three closed-door meetings with FIFA President Infantino regarding the status of the corruption inquiry. Lauber and Infantino both previously denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, the watchdog announced that lawmakers conducting the impeachment process had asked it to review Infantino's conduct too in the investigation after three criminal complaints were filed against both men and other unnamed persons with prosecutors in the capital Bern. Stefan Keller, a presiding judge at a Swiss cantonal court, had been appointed as "extraordinary prosecutor" on June 29 to review the complaints and determine whether criminal charges should be brought against Lauber.

FIFA said it welcomed the appointment and was cooperating fully. Previous complaints against Infantino had been dismissed by various authorities, it said. "There was a mountain of questions," Infantino said in a statement provided by FIFA, referring to the investigations in which world soccer was involved at the time of the meetings.

"So it's legitimate to offer to contribute to the Swiss Attorney General about the clarification of these events, hoping that those who have done criminal acts and damaged FIFA will be held to account for that," he said. Lauber's office said it had taken note of the special prosecutor's appointment, declining further comment.

A Swiss court last year ordered Lauber to recuse himself from world soccer investigations, ruling that his meetings with Infantino raised the appearance of bias. Other federal prosecutors are now running the investigations. The investigations against Swiss-based FIFA involve allegations of breach of trust, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering. Lauber's office is conducting around 25 criminal investigations alongside 15 foreign law enforcement agencies.

A fourth criminal complaint has been filed, the watchdog said. No details of the complaints have been released.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TNC sweep BOOM to climb standings at SEA League

TNC Predator handed previously undefeated BOOM Esports their second straight loss on Friday, leaping into a tie for second place midway through Week 3 at the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League. TNC 3-0-2, 11 points swept BOOM 2-2-3, 9, taking th...

Turkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Japan

A Turkish jet executive on trial over Carlos Ghosns dramatic escape from Japan told a court on Friday that the former Nissan boss spoke about Hollywood making a movie of his getaway as he flew in a private jet to Beirut.Ghosn, once a leadin...

Miami mayor imposes nightly curfew to fight Florida coronavirus surge

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida jumped again on Friday as the mayor of the states biggest city imposed a nightly curfew and rolled backed the reopening of entertainment venues to try to stem one of the most alarming coronavirus s...

Pakistani foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, days after holding high profile meetings including one with U.S. special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad. This a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020