Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO to name its COVID hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh Babu

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 00:34 IST
DRDO to name its COVID hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh Babu
File picture of DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy at the hospital site with Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy.. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month. "In honour of Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley Clash on June 15, DRDO has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital, Delhi after them," said Sanjeev Joshi who is the Technology Advisor to DRDO Chairman.

The centre is ready and is expected to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. The centre with 1,000 beds will also have specialised intensive care unit beds and will be fully air-conditioned.

The ICU and Ventilator Ward in the hospital has been named as Col B Santosh Babu Ward. Meanwhile, Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre has been erected at the premises of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area, located near the Delhi-Haryana border, has the capacity to house and treat 10,000 coronavirus patients at the same time.

More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, are managing operations at the hospital. The development comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh in Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Quintana escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana said he had not suffered any serious injuries after being hit by a car during training in Colombia on Friday.The 30-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro in 2014, the Vuelta in 2016 and twice finishe...

Canada suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, eyes immigration boost

Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of new Chinese national security legislation and could boost immigration from the former British colony, top officials said on Friday. China imposed the legislation this...

Delhi HC allows Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita's plea to have video conferencing facility to consult lawyers

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalitas plea to have video conferencing facilities with her lawyers twice a week and access to books from jail library. Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed Kalitas plea seeking to ha...

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020