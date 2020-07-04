Local SHO suspended for fleeing from Kanpur encounter site when police team was under fire from assailants

The Uttar Pradesh police has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest history sheeter Vikas Dubey, in which eight policemen were killed after a group of assailants opened fire on a police team. "The local SHO has been suspended. At the time of the encounter, he fled from the site. Had he faced the criminals, the situation could have been different," Inspector General, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal told reporters here.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said that the police department was leaving no stone unturned to get hold of the criminal and his other gang members. "Combing operations are underway to nab the criminal and his gang members. Forces from 40 police stations of Kanpur district are involved in round the clock operations to nab them. Two main criminals have already been killed in an encounter during the combing operation," he said.

Earlier the IG Kanpur had announced that Rs 50,000 cash will be given to anybody providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the Bikaru village encounter at the police line and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families. (ANI)