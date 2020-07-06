Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants bail to man in gang rape case of mentally unfit minor girl

An accused in gang rape of a mentally unfit minor girl, who was threatened to remain silent about the incident, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court which said that key witnesses in the the case have been examined by the trial court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:33 IST
HC grants bail to man in gang rape case of mentally unfit minor girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An accused in the gang rape of a mentally unfit minor girl, who was threatened to remain silent about the incident, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court which said that key witnesses in the case have been examined by the trial court. The high court directed the accused, who has been in jail for over three years, not to influence any witness or tamper with the evidence directly or indirectly.

"It is not in dispute that the victim and her mother have already been examined on oath. Thus, material witnesses have been examined... However, in view of the submission made by counsel for the parties and the fact that petitioner (accused) is in judicial custody since May 16, 2017, therefore, without commenting on the merits of the case, I am of the view that petitioner deserves bail," Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said. The court said the accused Nitin, represented through advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, shall be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the like amount.

According to the prosecution, the victim alleged that in May 2017, Nitin and co-accused Deepu took her to the roof of a house and forcefully made sexual relations with her, while another accused who was a juvenile fled from the spot after seeing her condition. The minor girl, who is now 17 years old, alleged that the two accused had forcibly established physical relations with her on several occasions.

On May 13, 2017, the girl narrated the incident to her mother that Nitin and Deepu had forcefully made sexual relations with her and whenever she used to go out, the juvenile accused used to follow and misbehave with her. The girl also said that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the assault to anyone, the prosecution told the court.

The girl's mother informed the police and a case was registered against the accused of the alleged offenses of gang rape and criminal intimidation under the IPC and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Hari Nagar Police Station. The prosecutor submitted that during the trial of the case, the lower court got the mental age assessment of the victim done from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

As per the psychological assessment report, her mental age has been found to be 8 years, whereas her current age was 17 years. Dubey sought bail for the accused contending that there was sufficient evidence to show contradiction on the number of people involved in the alleged incident.

The council said the prosecution's case rested solely on the girl's false testimony as the evidence showed that the prosecutrix and the witness kept changing their version and taking a contradictory stand in their evidence and the theory propounded on the basis thereof, leave scope for multiple other conclusions. He submitted that the prosecution came up with the case that the victim was mentally unfit, which was contrary to school records and claimed that no impairment has been specified in the document.

The prosecutor opposed the bail of the accused saying there was strong apprehension that he will tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses in the case by force, fraud, and inducement.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Members of Tibetan government-in-exile celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

A celebratory event on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was organised here on Monday by the members of Tibetan government-in-exile. Arya, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said th...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally to over four-month highs, currencies muted

Emerging-market stocks reached their highest in more than four months on Monday, extending gains into a fifth session as strong economic data spurred bets on a swift economic recovery. The MSCIs index of developing-world stocks rose 1.8 to ...

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...

Railways to install solar power plants on vacant lands on mega-scale

A new dawn ushers on Indian Railways as it endeavours to be self-reliant for its energy needs as directed by the Prime Minister and solarise railway stations by utilizing its vacant lands for Renewable Energy RE projects. The railway is com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020