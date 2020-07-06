Left Menu
Chandigarh reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh has reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 487.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh has reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 487. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 80 cases are active and six deaths have been reported, informed the Chandigarh administration.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated.

425 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 19,693. (ANI)

