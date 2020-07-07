Left Menu
Development News Edition

White woman who accused Black man in New York's Central Park charged with false police report

After video of the Central Park incident went viral, Cooper was fired from her job at the Franklin Templeton asset manager, and she publicly apologized. In a statement on Monday, Cooper's lawyer Robert Barnes said she would be found not guilty, and faulted a "rush to judgment" by some about the case.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 02:18 IST
White woman who accused Black man in New York's Central Park charged with false police report

New York prosecutors have charged a white woman who in May accused a Black man of threatening her life in New York's Central Park with filing a false police report, Manhattan's district attorney said on Monday. The district attorney Cy Vance said Amy Cooper, 41, faces an Oct. 14 arraignment over the incident, which was captured on a video that went viral and touched off a national conversation about "white privilege."

"We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable," Vance said in a statement. Filing a false report is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Cooper had been walking her dog on May 25 in an area of Central Park known as the Ramble when she encountered Christian Cooper, an avid bird-watcher not related to her. Christian Cooper has said he asked her to leash her dog, and when she refused offered the dog treats.

Amy Cooper was shown in the video saying she would tell the police "there's an African-American man threatening my life," which was false, and telling a 911 operator that Christian Cooper was threatening her and her dog, referring to him twice as "African-American." The video has more than 44.7 million views on Twitter.

The incident occurred a few hours before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where a police officer pinned his neck to the ground with a knee, touched off nationwide protests over racial injustice. After video of the Central Park incident went viral, Cooper was fired from her job at the Franklin Templeton asset manager, and she publicly apologized.

In a statement on Monday, Cooper's lawyer Robert Barnes said she would be found not guilty, and faulted a "rush to judgment" by some about the case. "She lost her job, her home, and her public life. Now some demand her freedom?" Barnes said. "How many lives are we going to destroy over misunderstood 60-second videos on social media?"

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St investors scored emergency government loans amid pandemic

Some investment firms, including those that run hedge funds or manage money for wealthy investors, are among the businesses approved for emergency U.S. government loans to help small businesses pay employees during the coronavirus lockdown,...

Republican Senator Grassley to skip party's convention due to virus concerns

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley will skip President Donald Trumps presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in August due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesman for the senator confirmed on Monday.The 86-year-old Iowa Republic...

NFL-Trump slams Washington Redskins as team re-evaluates name

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Washington Redskins for reviewing their team name on Monday, as top retailers continued to pull the NFL franchises merchandise from shelves.Under mounting pressure from sponsors and racial justice ...

Tech companies suspend processing Hong Kong govt data requests

Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following Chinas establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Facebook...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020