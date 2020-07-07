Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs UP govt to file status report on Kanpur shelter home COVID-19 cases

The Supreme Court, referring to news reports that over 50 children in a state-run shelter home in Kanpur contracted COVID-19, on Tuesday directed Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:57 IST
SC directs UP govt to file status report on Kanpur shelter home COVID-19 cases
Supreme Court of India. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court, referring to news reports that over 50 children in a state-run shelter home in Kanpur contracted COVID-19, on Tuesday directed Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on the matter. Earlier, the apex court had taken suo moto cognizance of news reports that 35 children in a government-run home in Chennai's Royapuram had tested positive for coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu government also informed the top court the children in the shelter homes, who tested positive for COVID-19, have been cured and are back in the facility. At the outset of the hearing, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked Tamil Nadu additional advocate general Balaji Srinivasan whether all the children in the shelter homes had been cured.

Srinivasan replied that all are children are cured and back in the shelter home and no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. The bench, hearing a suo motu case related to the protection of children in shelter homes from COVID-19, also appointed advocate Gaurav Aggarwal as the amicus curiae in the matter and listed it for hearing on July 13.

The court also took into note that Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tripura are yet to file a reply in the case and granted them time till July 10 to file a report regarding COVID-19 cases among children in shelter homes in these states. The Supreme Court had on June 11 sought a status report from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the spread of COVID-19 in shelter homes and steps taken to safeguard the children.

The court had also sought to know how the children got infected, and whether the top court's earlier orders for protecting children were not observed. It had also sent a questionnaire to all the states seeking information on the host of issues relating to the protection of children in shelter homes during the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh reviews ongoing projects at borders with BRO chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. Lt Gen Harpal Singh brief...

Govt making changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants

The Government is making immediate short-term changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants already onshore in New Zealand and their employers, while also ensuring New Zealanders needing work are prioritised, Immigration Minister I...

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube showA bench heade...

Lonar lake situation "bad, pathetic": HC

The situation at the Lonar crater lake, the colour of which has turned pink, is bad and pathetic, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has said. It rapped the Buldhana district collector and the Lonar Municipal Council for their callous an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020