Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Ram Temple Trust chairman, secy depose in Babri Masjid demolition trial

In their separate depositions, the two VHP leaders asserted that they were completely innocent in Babri mosque demolition case and accused the then Central government of falsely implicating them in the case without any evidence. Responding to a query by Special Judge Yadav, the two said the then Congress government got the case lodged against them and others to fulfil its political motives.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:02 IST
Sri Ram Temple Trust chairman, secy depose in Babri Masjid demolition trial

Sri Ram Temple trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and its secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday accused the erstwhile Congress government in the Centre of implicating them falsely in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The two religious leaders made the allegation while deposing before a special CBI court trying the 1992 demolition case by agitated 'kar sevaks'. Das, the chief of both the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Trust, officially known as the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, and its secretary Rai had appeared before the court of Special Judge S K Yadav to make their depositions under section 313 of the Cr P C.

The deposition under S 313 of Cr P C follows the recording of prosecution evidence and allows accused persons to explain away the evidence adduced against them by prosecutors. In their separate depositions, the two VHP leaders asserted that they were completely innocent in Babri mosque demolition case and accused the then Central government of falsely implicating them in the case without any evidence.

Responding to a query by Special Judge Yadav, the two said the then Congress government got the case lodged against them and others to fulfil its political motives. Like other accused, the two also said the government got the investigation conducted on the basis of fabricated evidence and then got the charge sheet filed in the court under political pressure.

"I will produce my defence in the court at the appropriate stage of the trial," the two stressed in their individual statements while replying to questions asked by the court. The special court is on the verge of completing the trial in the case.

There are altogether 32 accused, including former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and veteran BJP leader MM Joshi, in the case. The two VHP leaders appeared in the court along with their lawyers Vimal Kumar Srivastava, KK Mishra and Abhisekh Ranjan. After his statement was recorded, Das put his thumb impression on his statement instead of signing it as his hand was shaking due to old age.

After completion of their statements, ten more accused have been left to depose under section 313 of Cr P C.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing the old secretariat building here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments, to construct a new complex. The move ...

Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rains that were expanding across the region on Tuesday. At least 55 people have died and a dozen remain missing. Pounding rai...

Egypt charges student with sex crimes in case that stoked debate

Egypts public prosecutor has charged a university student with indecent assault of at least three women, including one who was a minor at the time, in a case prompted by a social media campaign that opened up a rare public debate on sex cri...

Oversight of various govt departments contributed to gas leak tragedy: HPC

Oversight of various government departments, primarily the directorate of factories, also contributed to the May 7 styrene vapour leak in LG Polymers unit at Visakhapatnam that left 12 dead, the high powered committee that probed the mishap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020