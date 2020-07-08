Left Menu
Disengagement process between India, China troops completed at Patrolling Point 15, Chinese move back by 2 km

The disengagement process between troops of India and China was completed on Wednesday at Patrolling Point 15 and the Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kilometres, according to Indian Army sources.

08-07-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The disengagement process between troops of India and China was completed on Wednesday at Patrolling Point 15 and the Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kilometres, according to Indian Army sources. "Disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed today at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kilometres," the Army sources said.

The disengagement process between the two sides at Hot Springs and Gogra began on Monday, Army sources had said. The Chinese Army had started dismantling its structures since Sunday, sources said.

Army sources further added, under the mutual disengagement, both sides will disengage and move back by 1-1.5 kilometres from the friction points. After the disengagement process is completed, the two armies are likely to hold further talks to take the process further.

India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question -- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi -- had a "frank and in-depth exchange" telephone conversation on Sunday during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs released on Monday.

They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas. The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said on Monday.

India has also moved 1-2 km from the location. However, Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area. The Indian Army is continuously monitoring the situation with caution, Army sources informed. (ANI)

