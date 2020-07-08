Left Menu
Pompeo says U.N. arms embargo on Iran must be extended to prevent further regional conflict

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:56 IST
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged the U.N. Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran and said the U.S. and partner forces last month seized a vessel carrying arms to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"The Security Council must extend the arms embargo on Iran to prevent further conflict in the region," Pompeo told a State Department news conference. "No serious person can possibly believe Iran will use any weapon it receives for peaceful ends."

