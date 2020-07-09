Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Depp denies attacking ex-wife during detox on private island

Appearing in the witness box for the third day of a three-week libel trial, Depp was asked about an incident in August 2014 on his island in the Bahamas where he had gone to cut his dependency on prescription drugs and where Heard alleges he hit her and pushed her. Depp told the court it was the "lowest point of my life", when he was in a great deal of pain, suffering uncontrollable spasms and sobbing like a child on the floor.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:48 IST
Actor Depp denies attacking ex-wife during detox on private island
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor Johnny Depp denied attacking his ex-wife while undergoing detox to ease himself off prescription drugs on his private island in the Bahamas, London's High Court heard on Thursday.

Depp is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun tabloid, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article in which he labelled the actor a "wife beater", based on allegations from his former wife, actress Amber Heard. Appearing in the witness box for the third day of a three-week libel trial, Depp was asked about an incident in August 2014 on his island in the Bahamas where he had gone to cut his dependency on prescription drugs and where Heard alleges he hit her and pushed her.

Depp told the court it was the "lowest point of my life", when he was in a great deal of pain, suffering uncontrollable spasms and sobbing like a child on the floor. He accused Heard of withholding medication that would ease the process, calling it "one of the cruellest things that she has ever done", the court was told.

However, the Sun's lawyer Sasha Wass said Heard, 34, was following instructions from Depp's medical team and pointed out she had contacted a nurse who was staying on the island to say he was screaming and had pushed her. "I did not push Miss Heard or attack her in any way," Depp said. "I was not in a condition to do so in any case."

In text messages Depp sent to Heard's mother at the time, read to the court by Wass, he praised her daughter for her "heroism" in "taking care of this old junkie" and that "it was Amber and Amber only who got me through it". He also sent a text to Heard herself saying "Thank you so much for getting me fucking clean baby".

During the trial, the court has heard evidence about Depp's heavy drinking and drug use, and about his toxic relationship with Heard whom he married in 2015. She filed for divorce 15 months after they wed and first aired allegations of abuse in 2016. But the court has heard claims that the 57-year-old actor started to physically abuse her three years earlier when he became "the monster" - an angry, violent alter ego brought on by jealousy, alcohol and drugs.

On Wednesday, Depp was asked about slapping and kicking her in a row on a plane over his belief she was having an affair with actor James Franco, and striking her during other arguments when he had fallen into a rage. Depp argues that Heard was the aggressor, saying she had severed one of his fingers when she threw a bottle at him, and that he has never hit her.

He has told the court that the allegations were a hoax, and Heard appeared to have been building a dossier as an insurance policy, a suggestion he repeated on Thursday.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in...

Indore COVID-19 crosses 5000-mark, death toll reaches 255

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district rose to 5,043 after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday. Besides, three more patients, including an 86-year-old ...

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19; there have been some localised outbreaks: Health Ministry.

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19 there have been some localised outbreaks Health Ministry....

Five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur presented to President Kovind

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of reprinting of 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur under the National Mission for Manuscripts NMM. The first set of five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur published under the NMM was presented to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020