Left Menu
Development News Edition

M, F, nothing? Netherlands mulls erasing gender from ID cards

It has been welcomed by advocates for LGBT+ rights, who say removing the sex category would make life easier for transgender, intersex and non-binary people, who do not identify as a man or woman. "It is a good thing that the government is not registering that much what is in our underpants," said Brand Berghouwer, the chair of advocacy group Transgender Netwerk Nederland.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:02 IST
M, F, nothing? Netherlands mulls erasing gender from ID cards

By Rachel Savage July 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As countries around the world debate the vexed issue of how to reflect gender in official documents, the Netherlands is looking at a more radical solution - doing away with it altogether.

The proposal to remove the category from Dutch identity cards by 2025 came in a letter to parliament this month and is part of a government plan to "limit unnecessary sex registration where possible". It has been welcomed by advocates for LGBT+ rights, who say removing the sex category would make life easier for transgender, intersex and non-binary people, who do not identify as a man or woman.

"It is a good thing that the government is not registering that much what is in our underpants," said Brand Berghouwer, the chair of advocacy group Transgender Netwerk Nederland. "It is a good way to give people a little bit more freedom to be who they are."

Berghouwer said not having a gender marker would have saved him anxiety when he was transitioning, but acknowledged that many trans people are "very proud of the new letter on their IDs and they don't want to lose that". The Netherlands is seen as one of the most progressive countries globally for LGBT+ rights, having legalised same-sex marriage in 2001.

If it goes ahead it will be one of only a handful of countries with no gender on their identity cards, including Germany, Italy and Serbia, whose cards have never featured it. COUNTING SOLDIERS

The sex category on passports was only introduced in 1974 when the International Civil Aviation Organisation said the rise "unisex attire and hairstyles" meant photographs had become a less reliable way of ascertaining a traveller's sex. Since then, countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Pakistan and Nepal have introduced third gender options for identity documents, including "X" for passports.

Removing sex altogether from passports would be expensive and require countries worldwide to install new or additional software at borders, said Marjolein van den Brink, a law lecturer at Utrecht University. Sex was introduced on birth certificates in civil law jurisdictions in the early 19th century because of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The French ruler "wanted to know how many soldiers he could count on in the future," van den Brink said, while it also enforced different rights for men and women. "It's such a matter of course that we divide people into male or female," she said.

Between five and 10 people in the Netherlands now have "X" on their birth certificates and passports after going to court, said Bente Keulen, national policy officer at NNID, an intersex advocacy group. The government is waiting for more court cases before it introduces legislation, according to the minister's letter to parliament.

"I think they should hurry up," Keulen said, adding that while the preference is for no sex on birth certificates either, "X" was a "good thing" for now. While countries like the Netherlands are moving to less traditional models for identity documents, others are enforcing distinctions between men and women, as far-right and religious conservatives campaign against what they call "gender ideology".

Hungary banned people from legally changing gender in May, in a move LGBT+ advocates said created panic among trans people, while the U.S. state of Idaho banned trans people from changing their birth certificates in March. Recording gender could be important for tracking gender-based violence, for example, said Jabulani Pereira, the chair of the trans steering committee at global advocacy group ILGA.

But, he argued, it was mostly unnecessary. "We're such a small minority, so why is there such a focus, why is there such a need to entrench what is considered to be one's birth sex?"

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement: MHA

With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days because of joint efforts, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday. Ad...

Two Cong workers held for staging protest near CM's residence

Hyderabad, Jul 9 PTI Two Congress workers were arrested for staging a protest by holding a placard reading Where is KCR near the Pragathi Bhavan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos official residence complex-cum-camp office, here...

Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports -minister

Lebanon currently has no plan to negotiate with Iran for the import of fuel, energy minister Raymond Ghajar said on Thursday, after the leader of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group said it was talking to the Lebanese government about the ide...

Power discoms BSES, TPDDL advise consumers to stay alert during monsoon

Power discom BSES is fully geared for monsoon with an action plan to minimise moisture-related breakdowns, its spokesperson said. He said BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd BRPL and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd BYPL are taking various steps to ensure that ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020