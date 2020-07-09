After Australia suspends extradition with Hong Kong, Britain is looking at arrangements
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:18 IST
Britain is looking at the extradition arrangements with Hong Kong, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, when asked about Australia's move to suspend its extradition treaty. Australia said on Thursday it was suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to a new security law imposed there and announced measures to attract businesses from the Asian financial hub, provoking an angry response from Beijing.
"We are looking at the extradition arrangements currently, but ... there are significant safeguards which are already in place," the spokesman said.
