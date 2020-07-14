Srikakulam ACB sleuths nab sub-treasury official for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a government official while he was allegedly accepting bribe here in Pathapatnam town, police said. Srikakulam ACB DSP Ramanamurthy told reporters at a press briefing that a Sub treasury official was caught in the act of accepting money from a retired high school headmaster.

"K Jammaiah retired as head Master of Zilla Parishat high school in Pedda Logidi village in January and was awaiting retirement emoluments of Rs 20 lakhs. Sub Treasury Officer Suresh demanded Rs 20,000 in cash to send to CFMS (Centralised Funds Management System) for clearance. Jammaiah paid an initial Rs 10,000 to Suresh," the DSP said. "Jammaiah later approached Srikakulam ACB, whose sleuths laid a trap and sent cash to Suresh through Jammaiah. Suresh was caught red-handed while taking the bribe," DSP added

The ACB sleuths have filed case and detained the corrupt official. Further investigation will follow, said DSP Ramanamurthy. (ANI)