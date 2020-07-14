Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks report from Centre on NGO's plea for help to poor lactating mothers

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta to file the status report giving details of the steps taken in helping the poor lactating mothers in the country. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for NGO Peoples Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL), said the government had sanctioned amount of Rs 6,000 each to pregnant or lactating women during the period of lockdown under a scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:46 IST
SC seeks report from Centre on NGO's plea for help to poor lactating mothers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Centre on a plea of an NGO seeking monetary reliefs for lactating mothers during the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta to file the status report giving details of the steps taken in helping the poor lactating mothers in the country.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for NGO Peoples Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL), said the government had sanctioned amount of Rs 6,000 each to pregnant or lactating women during the period of lockdown under a scheme. He said that a status report be sought from the government on the steps taken to extend financial help to such women in the event of cessation of the lockdown.

Pregnant women receive incentive given under the 'Janani Suraksha Yojana' (JSY) for institutionalized delivery and the incentive received under JSY would be accounted towards maternity benefits. Gonsalves said the issue was very important in view of the the fact that there was a very high mortality rate of children and women here.

The bench was hearing an application filed in a pending PIL of the NGO in which the notice was issued in 2015. Earlier, the top court, on September 4, 2015, had sought the response from the Centre on a plea seeking distribution of subsidised food grains to the poor through PDS and proper implementation of maternity benefit schemes.

It had issued notices to Union Ministries of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Women and Child Development on the PIL. The plea had sought a direction to all states and Union Territories for proper implementation of the National Food Security Act and the maternity benefit scheme.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Glee' cast gathers, hold hands at Lake Piru paying tribute to co-star Naya Rivera

The members of the hit show Glee gathered at Lake Piru to pay a moving yet powerful tribute to their co-star Naya Rivera, who was confirmed dead by authorities, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her young son. According to ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

President Donald Trumps push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it, with some advisers advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe as Congress compiles the next COVID-19 ...

Century Textiles and Industries Q1 net loss at Rs 36 cr

New Delhi, July 14 PTI&#160;Century Textiles and Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.36 crore for June quarter 2020-21, impacted by the disruptions due to lockdown. The company posted a net profit of&#160;Rs 69.3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020