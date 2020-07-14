Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders protest against vandalism of premises of 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai
Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders protested against vandalism of the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders protested against vandalism of the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai. State Congress President Sake Sailajanath and N Narasimha Rao, Dr Gangadhar paid tributes at the Ambedkar statue. They raised slogans against the RSS and BJP for the Mumbai incident.
Sailajanath demanded strict action against those who committed vandalism. Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised here by unidentified persons on last week on Tuesday. CCTV cameras were also damaged.
Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed that he has directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has appealed everyone to maintain peace. (ANI)
