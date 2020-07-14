IIMC DG's appointment challenged in Delhi HC

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of the new Director General (DG) of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on the ground that he does not have the requisite experience for the post. The IIMC, however, told the high court on Tuesday that the appointee -- Sanjay Dwivedi -- meets the criteria as work experience prior to getting the master's degree can also be counted.

IIMC told Justice Jyoti Singh that the advertisement inviting applications for the post, which has been vacant since June last year, did not state that experience has to be after qualifying degree. The lawyer for IIMC sought to place before the court judgements which said that experience prior to qualifying degree can also be considered.

The IIMC stand was disputed by the lawyer for the petitioner -- Ashutosh Mishra. Mishra's lawyer said only experience post the qualifying degree can be considered and therefore, Dwivedi would have the required 25 years of experience only in December this year.

Dwivedi's appointment to the post was announced on July 1 and he took charge of the office on Monday, July 13. The high court after briefly hearing both sides listed the matter on July 24 giving time to each side to place on record judgements which state whether experience has to be post qualifying degree.