1,606 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in Delhi
A total of 1,606 COVID-19 positive cases and 35 deaths were reported in the national capital on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,15,346.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:29 IST
A total of 1,606 COVID-19 positive cases and 35 deaths were reported in the national capital on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,15,346. According to the official data, the total number of cases includes, 93,236 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,446 deaths.
"1,606 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,924 recovered/discharged/migrated and 35 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,15,346 including 93,236 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,446 deaths," Government of Delhi stated in health bulletin. A total of 9,06,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,71,460 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
There are 3,11,565 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 23,727 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
