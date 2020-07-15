PM Narendra Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development work in Kedarnath Dham.

The discussions centred around furthering the divinity of Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya's Samadhi Sthal, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring extensive development, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The review also focussed on ensuring that travellers get all facilities on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route and arrangements are made to showcase the historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage through technology. (ANI)