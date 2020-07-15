Congress dissolves all Rajasthan district, block committees: Avinash Pande

Congress national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande on Wednesday that the party has decided to dissolve all district and block committees in the state with immediate effect. "AICC has decided to dissolve all the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. The process of formation of new committees will begin soon," Pande tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Pande dissolved all cells and departments of the state party unit."The state executive, all departments and cells of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect. With the appointment of the new president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress, new state executive, departments and cells will be formed," Pande tweeted in Hindi.He also said that no Congressmen will communicate with the media without the permission of newly appointed Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)