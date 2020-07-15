R'than: Man gets life term in dowry death case

A court awarded life imprisonment to a 24-year-old man in a dowry death case in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday. The court convicted Shiv Puri, a resident of Chan Ka Kheda village in Dug area, in the dowry death case and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Lokesh Gupta, Puri got married to Maya Goswami (20), a native of Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh, in February, 2016 and allegedly harassed her for dowry for around a year. On January 31, 2017, Goswami's body was brought to a local hospital with strangulation marks around her neck, he said.

Later, a case of dowry death under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Puri on the basis of a complaint lodged by Goswami's mother, Gupta said. Statements of at least 22 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 28 documents were produced before the court, the additional public prosecutor said.