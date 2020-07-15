Left Menu
SC extends interim protection from arrest to Vinod Dua in sedition case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest and no coercive action till further hearing on July 20, Monday, against veteran journalist, Vinod Dua, in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Himachal Pradesh.

Updated: 15-07-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:09 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest and no coercive action till further hearing on July 20, Monday, against veteran journalist, Vinod Dua, in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Himachal Pradesh. A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, extended the interim order that no coercive actions, including arresting of Dua, can be made till further hearing in the case.

Dua is accused of making certain statements in his YouTube program, 'The Vinod Dua show', which were allegedly inflammatory and could incite communal hatred and may lead to a breach of peace and communal disharmony, according to the prosecution. Himachal Pradesh Police today also submitted its report in a sealed cover before the apex court regarding the probe against the journalist for sedition charges.

The police today filed its report after the top court's directions to do so on July 7. Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for Dua, had submitted to the apex court that the accused, being a journalist has the freedom of speech and has the right to criticise the government. (ANI)

