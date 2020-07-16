Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing's top HK office slams U.S. sanctions as 'gangster logic and bullying'

China's top representative office in Hong Kong condemned what it called gross interference by the United States in the Asian financial hub, labelling President Donald Trump's move to end the city's special status as "gangster logic and bullying".

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-07-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 07:19 IST
Beijing's top HK office slams U.S. sanctions as 'gangster logic and bullying'

China's top representative office in Hong Kong condemned what it called gross interference by the United States in the Asian financial hub, labelling President Donald Trump's move to end the city's special status as "gangster logic and bullying". In a strongly worded statement released late on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Liaison Office said the sanctions would not have a substantial impact on the special administrative region and rather damage the United States' own interests.

"Unreasonable meddling and shameless threats by the United States are typical gangster logic and bullying behaviour," the statement said. "No external force can block China's determination and confidence to maintain national sovereignty and security for Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability."

The security law imposed by Beijing punishes what China broadly defines as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. Critics of the law fear it will crush the wide-ranging freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, while supporters say it will bring stability to the city after a year of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

The Chinese government said it had a sovereign duty and legitimate right to maintain national security in Hong Kong and end the "chaos" caused by often violent protests last year. In response to the law, Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to end preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong.

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday Beijing will impose retaliatory sanctions against U.S. individuals and entities in response to a U.S. law targeting banks which deal with Chinese officials who implement Hong Kong's security law. The Hong Kong government in a statement late on Wednesday said it fully supported the central government in adopting counter-measures against the United States. "It is hypocritical for the U.S. to introduce measures to attack China by creating issues in (Hong Kong) under the pretext of human rights, democracy and autonomy out of its own political considerations." (Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Michael Perry)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Rajkot in Gujarat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 740 am, as reported by National Center for Seismology. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was 22km away from the Rajkot city.After ...

WRAPUP 2-China's economy rebounds in Q2 after steep slump, consumption and investment still weak

Chinas economy returned to growth in the second-quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus steps to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.The worlds second-lar...

Investigative report of Indiana lynching complaint delivered to prosecutors

The Indiana law enforcement investigation of a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist who said several white men tried to lynch him at a lakeside park was turned over to prosecutors on Wednesday for review, officials said...

MNS workers vandalise Agriculture Department's office in Maharashtra's Latur

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers allegedly vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture Department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020