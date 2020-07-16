Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU court strikes down EU-U.S. data transfer tool in Facebook case

The Irish Data Protection agency, which is Facebook's lead regulator, took the case to the Irish High Court, which then sought guidance from the CJEU. Last December, a CJEU adviser said such data transfer mechanisms were legal with the caveat that they could be blocked if countries receiving such information fail to meet European data protection standards.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:02 IST
EU court strikes down EU-U.S. data transfer tool in Facebook case
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Europe's top court on Thursday rejected the validity of a mechanism used by thousands of companies to send data to the United States, backing concerns about U.S. surveillance raised by privacy activist Max Schrems in his clash with Facebook. The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield was set up in 2016 to protect the personal data of Europeans when it is transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use. The same court also rejected its predecessor, known as Safe Harbour, in 2015.

"In respect of certain surveillance programmes, those provisions do not indicate any limitations on the power they confer to implement those programmes, or the existence of guarantees for potentially targeted non-U.S. persons," the EU Court of Justice said. "It looks perfect," Schrems said in a spontaneous reaction when the ruling hit headlines at his office in Vienna.

However, judges upheld the validity of another data transfer mechanism known as standard contractual clauses but stressed that privacy watchdogs must suspend or prohibit transfers outside the EU if the protection of the data cannot be ensured. Hundreds of thousands of companies including Facebook, industrial giants and carmakers use these clauses to transfer Europeans' data around the world for services ranging from cloud infrastructure, data hosting, payroll and finance to marketing.

If the court had invalidated those clauses, companies could have to suspend the data transfers that underpin standard contractual clauses or face hefty fines for breach of EU privacy laws. Other options are costly and complex and seldom used. The case - C-311/18 Facebook Ireland and Schrems - went to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg after Schrems challenged Facebook's use of the standard clauses, saying they lacked sufficient data protection safeguards.

Schrems shot to fame for winning a legal battle in 2015 to overturn Safe Harbour. EU concerns about data transfers mounted after former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden's revelations in 2013 of mass U.S. surveillance. The Irish Data Protection agency, which is Facebook's lead regulator, took the case to the Irish High Court, which then sought guidance from the CJEU.

Last December, a CJEU adviser said such data transfer mechanisms were legal with the caveat that they could be blocked if countries receiving such information fail to meet European data protection standards. In the EU, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), introduced in 2018, seeks to increase individuals' control over their personal information. Companies that fail to comply are liable to fines of up to 4% of global annual turnover.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

She can pull off any character with ease: Akshay Kumar praised Vidya Balan for 'Shakuntala Devi'

A day after makers dropped the trailer of Vidya Balan starring biopic Shakuntala Devi, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday lauded his Heyy Babyy co-star for her flexibility to mould herself in every role. Akshay took to Twitter to share the link...

Police abused and beat us, says mother of Guna incident victim

Mother of the victim in Guna incident on Thursday said that she and her family requested police to allow them to reap agriculture produce, but the police personnel started abusing and beating them. 70 policemen came and asked us to vacate l...

Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Unions top court in his case against Facebook, saying the legal basis for more than 5,000 U.S. companies that use an EU tool to transfer Europeans persona...

Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemic

Hungary has canceled celebrations and fireworks scheduled for the Aug. 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday. Hungary lifted most of the restrictions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020