Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Siddaramaiah slams Sriramulu for 'only God can save Karnataka' remark, says 'let him resign'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at state Health Minister B Sriramulu for stating that "only God can save Karnataka" from COVID-19 and asked him to resign from his post.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:24 IST
COVID-19: Siddaramaiah slams Sriramulu for 'only God can save Karnataka' remark, says 'let him resign'
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking to media on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at state Health Minister B Sriramulu for stating that "only God can save Karnataka" from COVID-19 and asked him to resign from his post. Speaking to media here in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "The government cannot say that we are helpless. Why is the government in power? You have power and you have money. It is your primary duty to serve the citizens of the state."

On being asked about Karnataka Health Minister's statement, the Congress leader said: "Let him resign and go out. God will help you only if you will put all your efforts." Meanwhile, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar tweeted "Karnataka's Health Minister saying 'Only God can save Karnataka' reflects poorly on @BSYBJP govt's ability to handle the Covid crisis. Why do we need such a government if they cannot tackle the pandemic?"

Sriramulu had said on Wednesday that either people should inculcate awareness or only God can save them from COVID-19. "Who can save us at this time? It's either God or people should inculcate awareness in them. Congress leaders are involved in political mudslinging at this time. This is not fine and it will not help them in any way," the Minister had said."It is a crucial time, in the interest of the general public. I request all the Congress leaders not to indulge in loose talk regarding the issue, it leads to more panic situation among the general public. We are ready to adhere to any punishment if we did any wrong thing," he had added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court rules to keep ex-journalist accused of treason behind bars

A Russian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by former journalist Ivan Safronov who was accused of treason earlier this month and said he had to remain in pre-trial detention. Safronov, who left journalism and became an adviser at Russias...

Trio with lethal weapons arrested near Kovilpatti

Three people in a carcarrying lethal weapons were arrested during a vehicle-checknear Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district in the wee hours ofThursday, police saidA country-made pistol, some ammunition and aruvalslong knives were seized from Ra...

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti joins squad after testing COVID negative

Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the rest of the squad in Worcester after testing COVID-19 negative twice as per the England and Wales Cricket Boards ECB protocols. The 33-year-old had earlier tested positive...

Two earthquakes hit Assam, tremors felt in neighbouring Meghalaya

Two earthquakes hit Assam within a span of few hours on Thursday and the impact was felt in neighboring Meghalaya but there was no report of any damage, officials said. The first quake of 4.1 magnitudes had its epicenter in Karimganj in Bar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020