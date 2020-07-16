Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Kolhapur jail authority to reconsider parole plea

"However, if convicts are never released either on furlough or parole previously, or not released on two previous instances, there was no occasion for them to return within the stipulated time (in the past)," it said. "Such literal interpretation may lead to absurdity," HC said while directing the Kolhapur prison superintendent to decide the applications afresh within two weeks..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:53 IST
HC asks Kolhapur jail authority to reconsider parole plea

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the authority at the Kolhapur Central Prison in Maharashtra to consider afresh emergency parole pleas of three murder convicts who are serving life sentence. A bench led by Justice S S Shinde was hearing a petition filed by Milind Patil and two others in the light of a state high-power committee's orders about grant of parole to de-congest prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patil and his co-accused moved the HC after their pleas for emergency parole on the ground of coronavirus were rejected by the prison superintendent. The petition said the Maharashtra government's parole and furlough rules mandate that if an inmate has been granted emergency parole twice in the past and if he or she has duly returned to the prison after the end of parole period, such a person can be granted emergency parole again.

Patil had availed of emergency parole only once since being convicted four years ago, prison authorities contended. He did not qualify under the rule as he had not been granted parole on two occasions, they said.

Of the other two petitioners, one had been granted emergency parole only once and other had never applied for emergency parole in the past, the high court was told. The judges said such interpretation of the rules was absurd.

"The object while granting the emergency parole is to see that overcrowding in prison is reduced. However, at the same time, it is to be ensured that habitual offenders or prisoners who are likely to abscond are deprived of emergency parole," the HC said. "However, if convicts are never released either on furlough or parole previously, or not released on two previous instances, there was no occasion for them to return within the stipulated time (in the past)," it said.

"Such literal interpretation may lead to absurdity," HC said while directing the Kolhapur prison superintendent to decide the applications afresh within two weeks..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

AMU girl alleges threat on social media by classmate, lodges complaint

A student of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU has lodged a complaint with the police against another male classmate who had used derogatory language against her on social media and threatened her that he would make her wear a burqa.Speakin...

Delhi court grants bail to another 92 Indonesian Tablighi Jamaat attendees

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to another batch of 92 foreign nationals from Indonesia, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. The ...

Piyush Goyal seeks crowdsourcing of ideas to boost railways profitability

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought crowdsourcing of ideas from railway employees for boosting profitability and bringing transformational changes in the national transporter. The move comes in the backdrop of huge losses in...

Nine firms in race to bag contracts for redevelopment of 4 railway stations under PPP

Nine firms are in the race to bag contracts for the redevelopment of four railway stations -- Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati -- under a PPP initiative worth around Rs 1,300 crore, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020