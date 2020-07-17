Cong to file FIR against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for involvement in poaching of MLAs to topple Gehlot govt

Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday said that the party is planning to file a case against Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in poaching MLAs to topple Rajasthan government. "I have complained to Special Operations Group (SOG) seeking an investigation, registration of case and appropriate action," Joshi said while speaking to ANI.

The statement from Joshi came after Randeep Singh Surjewala earlier read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference today. Notably, Congress has suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs and demanded registration of a case against them.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)