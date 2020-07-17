SC enquires why Kerala HC mandated physical filings

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions from the Kerala High Court on a plea challenging a notification of the High Court mandating physical filings. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked Mehta to take instruction from the High Court and appraise it.

"Would you take instruction from the Kerala High Court. What's the reason?" the bench said while posting the matter for hearing after two weeks. The plea, filed by one G Arvind, said that the Kerala High Court has made a physical appearance for filing cases in the court compulsory. The lawyer argued that due to the spread of coronavirus it's impossible for lawyers to physically appear before the Kerala High Court right now.

The plea sought directions to quash the July 3 notice, which mandated the re-commencement of physical filing of all applications and petitions excluding bail application from July 6. The notice also mandated the physical appearances of advocates, except before a single-judge. It also urged the top court to direct Kerala High Court to stop physical filings and appearances in the court and make available the facility of e-filing and video-conferencing of hearing to all. (ANI)