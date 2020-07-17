Left Menu
Development News Edition

"The stakes couldn't be higher": EU recovery plan summit under way

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the main holdout among a thrifty camp of northern, wealthy countries demanding a smaller overall package, economic reforms as a condition for funds, an expanded vetting process for granting aid, and keeping rebates for net payers to the bloc's joint coffers. Countries on the Mediterranean want the recovery financing to come as free grants rather than repayable loans, to prevent their hard-hit economies further bloating already high levels of debt.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:10 IST
"The stakes couldn't be higher": EU recovery plan summit under way
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union leaders met on Friday for tense summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis. The 27 leaders, all masked up, greeted each other with elbow bumps rather than their customary cheek kisses and handshakes, and there were birthday gifts for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

But their display of bonhomie came after weeks of cross-continent quarreling over the scale and scope of a joint rescue fund. As Merkel went into the talks, due to the last two days, she warned that a deal was far from certain. "I must say that the differences are still very, very big," she said. "I expect very, very difficult negotiations."

Dutch opposition and a threat of a Hungarian veto weigh on the chances for a deal on the EU's 2021-27 budget, envisaged at slightly above 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion), and an attached new recovery fund worth 750 billion euros, meant to help rebuild southern economies most affected by the crisis. The 27 EU heads gathered in a room in the Brussels EU headquarters equipped with hand sanitizers and disinfected headsets. Unusually, as a health precaution, there were no journalists in the building.

Officials said the summit could drag into Sunday if an agreement remains elusive. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told Reuters he had brought an extra set of clothes just in case.

"THE WORLD IS WATCHING"

With EU economies in free fall and immediate relief measures such as short-time work schemes running out this summer, the specter of autumn of deep economic malaise and discontent is raising its head. The EU is already struggling with the protracted saga of Brexit and bruised by past crises, from the financial meltdown of 2008 onwards to migration feuds.

Another economic shock could expose it to more eurosceptic, nationalist and protectionist forces, and weaken its standing against China, the United States or Russia. "The stakes couldn't be higher," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said before the meeting began. "The whole world is watching us, (to see) whether Europe is able to stand up united and to overcome this corona-related crisis strongly."

After months of feuds over medicines, medical gear, border closures, and money, the EU has already agreed a half-a-trillion-euro scheme to cushion the first hit of the coronavirus crisis and narrowed some differences over how to finance kick-starting economic growth over the long term. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the main holdout among a thrifty camp of northern, wealthy countries demanding a smaller overall package, economic reforms as a condition for funds, and expanded vetting process for granting aid, and keeping rebates for net payers to the bloc's joint coffers.

Countries on the Mediterranean want the recovery financing to come as free grants rather than repayable loans, to prevent their hard-hit economies further bloating already high levels of debt. "The big picture is that we are faced with the biggest economic depression since World War Two," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. "Maybe some compromises will be necessary, but we need ... an ambitious solution because our citizens expect nothing less from us."

However, Hungary has threatened to veto the whole package over a proposed mechanism to freeze payouts for countries undercutting democratic values. Among other sticking points are when to make the recovery money available and for how long; how to repay a debt to be acquired by the bloc's executive European Commission to collect these extra funds; and how much should be channeled to green projects that help the EU to meet its emissions targets. ($1 = 0.8787 euros)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

#DNAFightsRape Drives Pledge to Make India Rape Free

Marks the Day of International Criminal Justice New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As the country witnesses a surge in crime post lockdown, the incidence of sexual offence and rape continues to be the top-most concern for the sa...

Kerala govt will not protect anyone in gold smuggling case: CPIM state secretary

CPIM Kerala unit chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday asserted the party led LDF government would not protect anyone in the gold smuggling case and the suspension of a senior IAS officer was a proof of it. He alleged the opposition Congres...

China says it's not trying to replace US, won't be bullied

China isnt seeking to confront or replace the United States as the worlds top technological power, but will fight back against malicious slander and attacks from Washington, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday, responding to a litan...

COVID-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger

IndiGo launched a scheme on Friday that allows a passenger to book two seats for himself or herself to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25 lower than the origin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020