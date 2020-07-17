Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. government plans to end week with third execution after 17-year hiatus

A week that marked the return of capital punishment by the U.S. government after a 17-year hiatus was due to end on Friday with a third planned execution of a federal prisoner. If President Donald Trump's administration faces no legal obstacle in putting Dustin Lee Honken, a convicted murderer, to death by lethal injection at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), it will have completed as many executions in a few days as happened in the preceding 57 years.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:31 IST
U.S. government plans to end week with third execution after 17-year hiatus

A week that marked the return of capital punishment by the U.S. government after a 17-year hiatus was due to end on Friday with a third planned execution of a federal prisoner.

If President Donald Trump's administration faces no legal obstacle in putting Dustin Lee Honken, a convicted murderer, to death by lethal injection at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), it will have completed as many executions in a few days as happened in the preceding 57 years. Lawyers for the condemned men have amassed legal challenges, which include arguments that the U.S. Department of Justice's new one-drug lethal-injection protocol breaches a constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishments.

These arguments have been rejected twice this week in overnight rulings by a 5-4 majority in the Supreme Court. Dustin Honken was a dealer in illegal methamphetamine when he and his girlfriend murdered five people in Iowa in 1993, including two girls aged 10 and 6. He was convicted in 2004.

He is one of several inmates on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana, who have said the new one-drug protocol, which replaces a three-drug protocol the government last used in 2003, would cause an unnecessarily painful death. The litigation will continue in the U.S. District Court in Washington with the surviving inmates. Since last year, Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the cases, has ordered injunctions on three occasions delaying the scheduled executions to allow the legal challenges to play out. All three were overruled by the Supreme Court.

Two other men convicted of murdering children were executed in Terre Haute earlier this week: Daniel Lee on Tuesday, and Wesley Purkey on Thursday. Families of the killers' victims have been divided, reflecting broader public disagreement over capital punishment, which has been abolished by most other countries. Relatives of Lee's victims pleaded for Trump to scrap Lee's execution. The father of the 16-year-old girl murdered by Purkey told reporters that Purkey's death brought some resolution to his grief.

Cassandra Stubbs, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Capital Punishment Project, called it "a truly dark period for our country." She joined the condemned men's lawyers in criticizing higher courts in what they called a rush to short-circuit their legal rights. While the Supreme Court's conservative majority wrote that it had established that lethal injection was a constitutional method, some of the liberal justices complained new problems raised by the changed protocol were being dismissed too hastily.

"I remain convinced of the importance of reconsidering the constitutionality of the death penalty itself," Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in a dissenting opinion on Thursday.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

#DNAFightsRape Drives Pledge to Make India Rape Free

Marks the Day of International Criminal Justice New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As the country witnesses a surge in crime post lockdown, the incidence of sexual offence and rape continues to be the top-most concern for the sa...

Kerala govt will not protect anyone in gold smuggling case: CPIM state secretary

CPIM Kerala unit chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday asserted the party led LDF government would not protect anyone in the gold smuggling case and the suspension of a senior IAS officer was a proof of it. He alleged the opposition Congres...

China says it's not trying to replace US, won't be bullied

China isnt seeking to confront or replace the United States as the worlds top technological power, but will fight back against malicious slander and attacks from Washington, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday, responding to a litan...

COVID-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger

IndiGo launched a scheme on Friday that allows a passenger to book two seats for himself or herself to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25 lower than the origin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020