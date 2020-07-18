Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines defends anti-terror law before U.S. Congress

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte early this month signed a stricter anti-terrorism bill, condemned by critics and rights groups as a weapon to target opponents and stifle free speech. "The Philippines remains committed to the protection of civil and political liberties as well as human rights," its embassy in Washington said in a letter to 50 U.S. representatives dated July 16 and made available to the media on Saturday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:18 IST
Philippines defends anti-terror law before U.S. Congress
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Philippines' foreign ministry has told the U.S. Congress that political freedoms and human rights will be respected as concerns linger over an anti-terrorism law that takes effect on Saturday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte early this month signed a stricter anti-terrorism bill, condemned by critics and rights groups as a weapon to target opponents and stifle free speech.

"The Philippines remains committed to the protection of civil and political liberties as well as human rights," its embassy in Washington said in a letter to 50 U.S. representatives dated July 16 and made available to the media on Saturday. "The Anti-Terrorism Act itself strongly mandates that human rights be absolute and protected at all times," it added.

Duterte has defended the law, saying law-abiding citizens should not fear as it targets terrorists including communist insurgents. The legislation creates a council appointed by the president, which can designate individuals and groups as terrorists and detain them without charge for up to 24 days. It also allows for surveillance and wiretaps, and punishments that include life imprisonment without parole.

Lawyers have questioned the law before the Supreme Court, saying the legislation could be abused to target administration opponents and suppress peaceful dissent. "What the law signifies is the Philippine government's strong resolve to combat terrorism and to implement a more effective and comprehensive approach to such a serious threat that knows no borders," the embassy said, adding that the previous anti-terror bill, signed in 2007, resulted in the conviction of only one person.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Laura Benanti boards Fox drama pilot ‘Big Leap’

Actor Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Big Leap, Foxs ballet-themed hour long comedy-drama pilot inspired by UK reality series Big BalletThe cast also features actors SerDarius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasne...

Apprised PM of COVID-19 situation in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. He told this to reporters in Delhi on Friday night after a meeting with Modi.Fadnavis said that the PM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020