Truck overturns on Garsa-Bhuntar road in HP, traffic hit
Traffic on the Garsa-Bhuntar road in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was affected when a truck overturned there early on Saturday morning.ANI | Updated: 19-07-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 10:33 IST
Traffic on the Garsa-Bhuntar road in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was affected when a truck overturned there early on Saturday morning.
No person was injured in the mishap. However, several vehicles, including those carrying essential items, were stranded due to the mishap. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Kullu