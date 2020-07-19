Left Menu
Kapil Sibal launches veiled attack on BJP over Rajasthan political crisis

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by comparing the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan with the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 11:03 IST
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by comparing the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan with the pandemic. " Need for Vaccine: Virus of corrupt means to topple elected governments has spread through a Wuhan like facility in Delhi. It's antibodies lie in amending the Tenth Schedule. Ban all defectors from Holding the public office for 5years. Fighting the next election," he tweeted referring to the allegations made by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of horse-trading and the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Notably, Rajasthan political crisis has gone to such an extent that two FIRs were registered a couple of days back based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress said, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Gajendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR. Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by Assembly Speaker.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. The pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilize the state government by poaching MLAs.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

