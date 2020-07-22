Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Social distancing Canadians eye new sight at Niagara Falls: crowds of Americans

The tourist hotspot of Niagara Falls has gained a new photo-op for social distancing Canadian visitors on board ferries taking them into the mist of the falls: crowds of Americans. Although cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the United States, neighboring Canada has largely managed to contain the spread of the virus, helped by strict social distancing measures and mandatory masks in several jurisdictions. Saudi king chairs cabinet meeting from hospital, in stable condition

Saudi King Salman held a cabinet meeting via video call from hospital in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday, a day after the 84-year-old monarch was admitted with what state media said was inflammation of the gall bladder. Three Saudi sources had previously told Reuters that the king was in stable condition. Ireland to ease travel restrictions with 15 European countries

The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a "green list" of 15 European countries. Ireland, which has one of the lower rates of infection in the European Union with around 5 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, said it had decided to drop the restriction for people coming from countries with a similar or lower rate of infection. U.S. wants to build coalition to counter China's 'disgraceful' menace, Pompeo says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States wants to build a global coalition to counter China as he accused Beijing of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to further its own interests. U.S. President Donald Trump identifies China as the United States' main rival, and has accused President Xi Jinping of taking advantage over trade and not telling the truth over the novel coronavirus outbreak, which Trump calls the "China plague". EU reaches historic deal on pandemic recovery after fractious summit

European Union leaders clinched an historic deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit lasting almost five days. The agreement paves the way for the European Commission, the EU's executive, to raise billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of all 27 states, an unprecedented act of solidarity in almost seven decades of European integration. Ambiguous conditions on EU deal set to embolden Hungary and Poland

The European Union's agreement on a coronavirus recovery fund is likely to embolden nationalist leaders in Poland and Hungary because it sets no mechanism for tying the disbursement of money to democratic norms. EU leaders agreed a watered-down wording on conditionality in Brussels on Tuesday after Warsaw and Budapest resisted tougher language that would have put more constraints on them implementing policies that other EU states deem undemocratic. Hostage standoff ends after Ukrainian president endorses animal rights documentary

All 13 people taken hostage on a bus in western Ukraine were freed unharmed on Tuesday after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone with the hostage-taker and agreed to his demand to endorse a 2005 animal rights documentary. Police arrested the suspect, whom the state security service (SBU) identified as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh, who seized the bus in the city of Lutsk, saying he was armed with guns and explosives. Netanyahu coalition ally wants military to front anti-COVID campaign

The military should take over responsibility for keeping Israel's spreading coronavirus epidemic in check, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main coalition partner said on Tuesday, in comments likely to fuel tensions within the government. Israel lifted a partial lockdown in May, but a second surge of infections has seen cases rise above 50,000 and deaths above 400, while Netanyahu's approval ratings have plunged to under 30% and employment soared to 21%. Egypt's army says it foiled 'terrorist' attack in northern Sinai

The Egyptian army said it has killed 18 suspected militants who attacked a military post in northern Sinai on Tuesday and foiled their ‮‮"‬‬terrorist‮‮"‬‬ attack. Two army personnel were killed and four others wounded in the attack which took place in the Bir al-Abed area, it said in a statement. U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree for COVID-19 data, defense secrets

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday indicted two Chinese nationals over their role in what the agency called a decade-long cyber espionage campaign that targeted defense contractors, COVID researchers and hundreds of other victims worldwide. U.S. authorities said Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi stole terabytes of weapons designs, drug information, software source code, and personal data from targets that included dissidents and Chinese opposition figures. They were contractors for the Chinese government, rather than full-fledged spies, U.S. officials said.