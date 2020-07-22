1,078 new COVID-19 cases reported from Odisha

A total of 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed. All five deceased persons were suffering from diabetes and four were above the age of 60.

Additionally, four out of the five were from Odisha's Ganjam district and one from Kandhamal district. Ganjam district is currently in the midst of a complete lockdown in light of the rising number of cases. The lockdown was enforced from 9 pm on July 17 and will be observed till midnight of July 31, said Asit Tripathy, the State Chief Secretary.

As per the state's health ministry, Odisha now has a total of 19,835 COVID-19 cases, including 6,386 active cases and 13,310 recoveries. So far, 108 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)