Babri mosque demolition trial: MM Joshi deposes before court, pleads innocenc

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday asserted before a special CBI court holding the 1992 Babri mosque trial that he was innocent and implicated in the case by the then Congress government at the Centre. The 86-year-old leader pleaded innocence while making his statement under section 313 of the CrPC through video conference to the court of Special Judge S K Yadav.

Former Deputy prime minister L K Advani, 92, too is slated to depose before the court through video conference on Friday. In his deposition to the court, Joshi blamed the then central government for “falsely” implicating him due to “political vendetta”.

He also refuted the prosecution evidence saying they were “false and inspired by political reasons”. The court is presently at the stage of recording the evidence of various accused, totalling 32, in the Babri mosque demolition trial after examination of the prosecution witnesses.

At this stage of the trial, an accused gets the opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against him. After Joshi completed his deposition to the court, Judge Yadav asked his office to send a copy of his statement to the CBI in New Delhi.

The CBI will then get the Joshi’s statement signed by him in New Delhi and send it back to the court in Lucknow. The court recorded Joshi’s statement in the presence of his counsel Vimal Kumar Srivastava, K K Mishra and Abhishek Ranjan.

The counsel for prosecution agency CBI, Lalit Singh, R K Yadav and P Chakravarti too were present in the court during its proceeding. The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple existed at the same site. Advani and Joshi were among the BJP leaders, spearheading the Ram janmabhoomi temple movement at that time. The court is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court. BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti had appeared in person earlier this month before the court to make her deposition in the case. In her testimony, she too had accused the then Congress government at the Centre of implicating her in the case due to political vendetta. Another senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh too in his deposition to the court on July 13 had accused the then Congress government at the Centre of levelling "false and baseless allegations" against him in the Babri mosque demolition case.

Singh, during whose tenure as UP CM the mosque in Ayodhya was demolished, had said that he was falsely implicated in the case..