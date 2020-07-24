FBI interviewing Chinese visa holders across U.S. about possible military ties -Justice Dept.
The FBI has interviewed visa holders it believes to secretly be members of the Chinese military in more than two dozen U.S. cities, the Justice Department said on Thursday. The department said it has arrested three Chinese nationals for visa fraud, while a fourth remains a fugitive staying at China's consulate in San Francisco.Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 00:40 IST
The FBI has interviewed visa holders it believes to secretly be members of the Chinese military in more than two dozen U.S. cities, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
The department said it has arrested three Chinese nationals for visa fraud, while a fourth remains a fugitive staying at China's consulate in San Francisco. The United States believes the four were members of China's military posing as researchers. "In interviews with members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in over 25 cities across the U.S., the FBI uncovered a concerted effort to hide their true affiliation to take advantage of the United States and the American people," John Brown, executive assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's national security branch, said in a statement.
Court filings show that the FBI believed the San Francisco consulate was harboring a fugitive since late June. U.S. law enforcement cannot enter a foreign embassy or consulate unless invited, and certain top officials such as ambassadors have diplomatic immunity.
ALSO READ
US lawmakers seek probe into efforts made by Chinese govt to exploit COVID-19 outbreak
Diplomatic crisis deepens as African workers upset over exploitation by Chinese mining firms
FOREX-Dollar gives ground to higher-risk currencies as Chinese shares soar
FOREX-Dollar gives ground to higher-risk currencies as Chinese shares soar
In talks with Chinese Foreign Minister, NSA Ajit Doval conveyed India's position on developments along LAC including in Galwan valley: MEA.