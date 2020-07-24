Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus offers subsidy concession to end U.S. tariffs

The loans are part of a system targeted by the United States in the world's largest corporate trade dispute, which has also involved European condemnation of U.S. support for Boeing. Failure to withdraw Airbus subsidies completely led to WTO approval for U.S. sanctions last year on up to $7.5 billion of European goods ranging from wine to whisky.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:27 IST
Airbus offers subsidy concession to end U.S. tariffs
The company is supporting efforts globally to tackle the COVID-19 crisis Image Credit: ANI

Europe's Airbus said on Friday it was amending French and Spanish government loans in a "final" bid to reverse U.S. tariffs and jog the United States into settling a 16-year-old dispute over billions of dollars of aircraft subsidies.

The planemaker said it had agreed to pay higher interest rates on two loans that it received to help develop its A350 jet, which entered service in 2015. The European Union and France said the move to accept higher interest rates should settle the row with the United States at the World Trade Organization. The EU said it would retaliate with sanctions should that not happen.

"In the absence of a settlement, the EU will be ready to fully avail itself of its own sanction rights," Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said. The loans are part of a system targeted by the United States in the world's largest corporate trade dispute, which has also involved European condemnation of U.S. support for Boeing.

Failure to withdraw Airbus subsidies completely led to WTO approval for U.S. sanctions last year on up to $7.5 billion of European goods ranging from wine to whisky. Trade groups are bracing for an escalation of the row in the autumn when the EU is expected to win WTO approval to hit back with its own tariffs on U.S. goods over subsidies for Boeing.

The WTO has faulted both Europe and the United States for doling out illegal support to their respective jetmakers. For the last eight years, the argument has been mainly about whether each side obeyed those rulings amid multiple appeals. "With this final move, Airbus considers itself in complete compliance with all WTO rulings," Airbus said.

In May, the United States declared itself in full compliance with WTO findings after Washington state abolished aerospace industry tax breaks that largely benefited Boeing. INDUSTRY PRESSURE

Although Airbus is not officially a party to the case, which pits the United States against the EU as well as Britain, France, Germany and Spain, Friday's statement opens the door for negotiations to end the dispute, a European source said. Both sides have repeatedly urged negotiations while accusing the other of failing to respond seriously to the invitation.

The latest move comes amid increasing pressure on Airbus and European governments from industries hit by U.S. tariffs, including Scotch whisky makers and Spanish farmers. They are frustrated at being dragged into a dogfight between aerospace giants just when their own industries are also having to cope with the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Airbus said U.S. airlines were also suffering from the tariffs which apply to imported European jets. European officials are also trying to quash the U.S. tariffs on legal grounds but say they have been thwarted by a procedural row after Washington blocked appointments to the WTO's appeals body. U.S. President Donald Trump has been critical of the WTO.

At the same time, the timetable for EU retaliatory sanctions has slipped by several months, to September or October, because of the difficulty of reviewing documents during the COVID-19 crisis. "We are in an impasse and need to get out of it. It is a way to show good faith and open the door to find a solution," a European industry source said, referring to the loan decision.

Boeing had no immediate comment. The United States Trade Representative was not immediately available outside business hours. A U.S. source said that any concessions from Airbus would be welcome but would have to be studied in detail.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Fed hoped to skirt a second virus wave. Small businesses may sink in it

The number of outright failures of U.S. small businesses in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic was comparatively modest, but the months ahead look far grimmer as cash balances dwindle, federal help expires, and the disease surges ...

German curator kidnapped in Iraq freed in security operation

A German arts curator who was kidnapped earlier this week was freed on Friday by Iraqi security forces, security and government officials said. Hella Mewis was freed at 625 am local time 0325 GMT in an operation outside the capital Baghdad ...

US STOCKS-Futures back off on U.S.-China frictions; Intel sinks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday following heightened tensions between the United States and China, and as Intels shares slumped after reporting a delay in a developing new chip technology.World stocks also took a hit after Beijing o...

INSIGHT-Why COVID-19 is killing U.S. diabetes patients at alarming rates

Devon Brumfield could hear her father gasping for breath on the phone.Darrell Cager Sr., 64, had diabetes. So his youngest daughter urged him to seek care. The next day, he collapsed and died in his New Orleans home. The daughter soon learn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020