White House warns China against "tit-for-tat retaliation" with Chengdu consulate

The White House urged China on Friday not to engage in "tit-for-tat retaliation" by ordering the U.S. consulate in Chengdu closed in response to Washington's shuttering of Beijing's consulate in Houston.

"Our action to direct the closure of PRC Consulate General in Houston was taken to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said. "We urge the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to cease these malign actions rather than engage in tit-for-tat retaliation."