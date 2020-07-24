Left Menu
Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA seizes Rs 1 cr, 982 gms of gold from Swapna Suresh's bank lockers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted before a special NIA court that around Rs 1 crore cash and 982.5 grams gold ornaments were seized from two bank lockers of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted before a special NIA court that around Rs 1 crore cash and 982.5 grams gold ornaments were seized from two bank lockers of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. The agency, in its petition seeking judicial custody of accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, submitted that during this custody Swapna had disclosed that she kept the proceeds of crime at the bank lockers and invested as deposits in various banks.

"Accordingly, Rs 36.5 lakhs Indian currencies kept in a safe deposit locker of Swapna maintained at Federal Bank statue branch, Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 64 lakhs Indian currencies and 982.5 grams gold ornaments kept in the safe deposit locker of Swapna maintained at SBI Thiruvananthapuram branch were seized on July 23," the NIA submitted. The court sent Swapna and Nair to judicial custody till August 21.

The NIA told the court that Swapna and Nair had disclosed about their association with other co-accused and also revealed the role of some associates who were involved in the crime. "The role of the suspects behind the larger conspiracy of the crime is to be investigated. They also revealed the mode of communication used by them for a conversation with co-accused and other suspects in this case. The same is required to be analysed and to be confronted with the accused involved in this case," the probe agency said in the plea.

The agency said that it is clear from the examination of the accused and ongoing investigation that the accused conspired to damage the monetary stability of India by destabilising the economy by smuggling a large quantity of gold from abroad. "It is suspected that they had used this proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means. Their deliberate acts of using the diplomatic baggage of the UAE as a cover to their illegal activities may have serious repercussions in the diplomatic relations with the government of UAE and it is prejudicial to the monetary and economic security of India," the NIA submitted

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

