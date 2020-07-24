Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri demolition case: L K Advani deposes via video link, says no hand in conspiracy

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Friday recorded his statement before a special CBI court in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case and denied any involvement in the conspiracy to pull down the disputed structure.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:32 IST
Babri demolition case: L K Advani deposes via video link, says no hand in conspiracy
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Friday recorded his statement before a special CBI court in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case and denied any involvement in the conspiracy to pull down the disputed structure. The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge S K Yadav with his counsels Vimal Kumar Srivastava, KK Mishra and Abhishek Ranjan present in the court. CBI lawyers Lalit Singh, P Chakravarti and RK Yadav were also present. Advani denied his involvement in the alleged conspiracy along with 'Kar sevaks' to demolish the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He pleaded he was completely innocent and was unnecessarily dragged in the case owing to political reasons. He said he would furnish his defense at an appropriate stage of the proceedings. Advani told the special CBI judge that the investigation was conducted under political pressure and the charge sheet was forwarded on the basis of fabricated evidence.

The special judge put forth 1,050 questions to Advani and he answered them very cautiously, denying every allegation of conspiracy and arguing there was no occasion to make him stand on trial. As the judge narrated to him the contents of some video clippings, newspaper reports and other evidences relating to the incident in 1992, Advani shrugged them off, saying they were totally false and produced in the court due to political influence and ideological inclination.

When the judge referred to evidences regarding his alleged provocative speeches to Kar sevaks, the BJP veteran told him that the evidence was false and the investigators included the video cassettes and newspapers for political malice and under political influence. The judge also referred to a piece of evidence furnished by the CBI witness on the basis of an English newspaper published on October 24, 1990, about his arrest with the headline 'Advani arrested in Samastipur'.

The edition carried news relating to call for Bharat Bandh by the leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations in protest against his arrest. The edition also carried Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray's statement that 'Bandh will be peaceful'. Even then, some Kar sevaks succeeded in climbing on the disputed structure and damaged it. Some Kar sevaks lost their lives in police firing on October 10, 1990, during 'Kar seva'.

On completion of this description, the judge asked Advani as to what he had to say about this. "Except the fact of the arrest, other deposition is false and the same had been included in the investigation due to political malice and ideological differences giving the facts a colour," Advani replied. His deposition began at around 11 a.m. as he appeared in the court online from Delhi along with his lawyer Mahipal Ahluwalia.

After the recording of his statement was completed, the judge asked his office to send a copy of it to CBI's Delhi office which would get Advani's signature on it and send it back to the court. The CBI had earlier issued charge sheet to Advani along with others in the case. But the Allahabad High Court had discharged him from the case holding him innocent.   But on a CBI petition, the Supreme Court in 2017 directed him to face trial on the charges of conspiracy. On Thursday, the special court had recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.

Dubbing prosecution witnesses in the Babri mosque demolition case as "liars", 86-year-old Joshi had asserted that he was innocent and implicated in the case by the then Congress government at the Centre. The Babri mosque demolition trial is presently at the stage of recording of statements of 32 accused in the case under Section 313 of CrPC during which they get an opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against them. The special court has been recording the statement of accused persons since July 4 under these provisions.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site. Advani and Joshi were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time. The court is conducting day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court and has already recorded statements of BJP stalwarts like Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti. Advani's statement was recorded barely days before a grand groundbreaking event planned on August 5 for a Ram temple at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of political leaders, including Advani, have been invited to attend the event. Last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had ruled that the 2.77 acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a government-run trust for the building of a temple.

The court had also announced a five-acre plot at another site in Ayodhya for Muslims. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea for stopping the August 5 "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony for laying down the foundation stone for building the temple. An official spokesperson said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will go to Ayodhya on Saturday. He, however, did not elaborate.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Clean up 'inhumane' migrant fruit-picker camps, UN official tells Spain after fires

A UN official censured Spanish authorities for allowing seasonal strawberry pickers to live in inhumane and potentially deadly conditions after three fires broke out in migrant shanty towns in Andalusia. The fires hit camps around the town ...

Motor racing-U.S. GP cancellation is a big loss, says promoter

The cancellation of the U.S. Grand Prix is a big loss for Texas but Austins Circuit of the Americas will aim to attract more fans next year, promoter Bobby Epstein said on Friday after Formula Ones announcement. The sport scrapped all four ...

US STOCKS-Tech weighs on Wall St as virus cases mount

U.S. stocks were set to fall for the second straight day on Friday as friction between United States and China and fears over rising U.S. COVID-19 cases dampened demand for risky assets. Shares of Intel Corp tumbled 16, weighing the most on...

China tells U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, responding to a U.S. demand for China to close its Houston consulate, as relations between the worlds two largest economies deteriorate. The order to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020