Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi congratulates new President of Suriname Chandrika Parasad Santokhi

Congratulating Chandrika Parasad Santokhi, who has become the new President of Suriname, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that 'Sarnami', one of the common languages there is a dialect of Bhojpuri and said that Indians feel very proud of these cultural relations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:14 IST
PM Modi congratulates new President of Suriname Chandrika Parasad Santokhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congratulating Chandrika Parasad Santokhi, who has become the new President of Suriname, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that 'Sarnami', one of the common languages there is a dialect of Bhojpuri and said that Indians feel very proud of these cultural relations. "India has a very close relationship with 'Suriname'. More than a hundred years ago, people from India went there, and made it their home. Today, the fourth or fifth generation is there. Today in Suriname more than one-fourth of the people are of Indian origin. Do you know? 'Sarnami' one of the common languages there is a dialect of Bhojpuri. We Indians feel very proud of these cultural relations," he said speaking at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Chandrika Prasad Santokhi started his oath with Veda hymns and that he spoke in Sanskrit. "Recently Chandrika Parasad Santokhi has become the new President of Suriname. He is a friend of India and he had participated in the Person of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference organised in 2018," he said.

"Chandrika Prasad Santokhi ji started his oath with Veda hymns; he spoke in Sanskrit. He referred to vedas and concluded his oath with "Om Shanti: Shanti: Shanti:". Holding the veda in his hand he said- I, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, and, further what did he say in his oath? He recited a hymn from Veda itself," the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister then went on to recall the hymn recited by Santokhi. He also told the meaning of the hymn that is -- hey Agni, fire, God of resolve, I am taking an oath. Give me strength and capability for this. Bless me so that I keep away from untruth and move towards truth - and said that this, for all of us, is a matter of pride.

"I congratulate Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, and, wish him the best on behalf of 130 crore Indians, for serving his nation," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Threat of coronavirus far from over, cautions PM

Indias COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate is much less as well, but the threat of the deadly virus is far from over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. In his monthly Mann ki Ba...

Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Cong govts: Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various states, instead of fighting the financial crisis, COVID-19 and China. He also said to protect the Constitution and democracy...

Grofers advances IPO lisiting target to 2021-end

Softbank-backed Grofers has advanced its plan to launch an initial public offer by the end of next year after its profitability path zoomed during the lockdown period, a top official of the company said. Grofers co-founder and CEO A...

Thiruvananthapuram civic body tests destitute people for COVID-19

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has started testing destitute people roaming in the city streets from Sunday onwards. The poor are identified and brought to the quarantine centre i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020