Instead of fighting China and COVID-19, Centre attempting to topple Rajasthan Govt, says Ajay Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday said that instead of fighting COVID-19, China and financial crisis, the Centre is attempting to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan which has been elected by the people.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:03 IST
Congress leader Ajay Maken (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday said that instead of fighting COVID-19, China and financial crisis, the Centre is attempting to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan which has been elected by the people. "China has occupied our territory but rather than fighting against China, COVID-19 and financial crisis, PM Modi is fighting against Congress and trying to topple the elected government in Rajasthan. Majority of the common people is getting murdered. BJP is ruthlessly trampling Constitution and established constitutional traditions. It seems that the hope for justice from the judiciary is diminishing and people occupying constitutional posts such as governors are seen as helpless and unable to protect the Constitution.," said Maken during a press conference.

"In the democratic history till date, the notice of the Speaker has never been stopped and it has never happened that the elected democratic government wants to call a session of the Assembly and obstructions are being created in it," he added. People sitting in Constitutional posts like governors are unable to protect the Constitution, Maken added.

He questioned whether a "governor can refuse to call an Assembly session, as proposed by an elected government, and if the judiciary can unconstitutionally interfere with the jurisdiction of the legislature." "Tomorrow, Congress party workers will hold demonstrations in all the states all over the country in front of the governor's houses and demand that democracy be saved in Rajasthan and will ask the Central Government to tell the Raj Bhavan in Rajasthan to call an early assembly session here," said Maken.

"Congress is holding Speak Up For Democracy campaign. We welcome the countrymen to go ahead and make a decisive contribution in this campaign to protect the public system. This will be the greatest patriotism. On one hand, India is facing COVID-19 crisis, over 14 crore jobs are lost according to CMI reports. Our fight is against the suppression of mandate," he added. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that an Assembly session should be convened to discuss several issues including coronavirus situation and political crisis in the state.

The Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said on Friday that the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened has not been mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval was given by the Rajasthan cabinet. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party. (ANI)

