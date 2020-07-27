Left Menu
COVID-19 testing capacity should be continuously increased in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Instructions were given to officers to continuously increase COVID-19 testing capacity in the state at the Team-11 meeting called by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Instructions were given to officers to continuously increase COVID-19 testing capacity in the state at the Team-11 meeting called by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. "In districts with population up to 25 lakh, up to 1,000 antigen tests should be conducted. More than 1,500 tests should be done daily in districts with more than 25 lakh population," the chief minister said.

"Rapid antigen tests should be arranged at every hospital in every district. More than 2,500 tests to be conducted daily through TruNat machine," he added. He further said that on July 28, top government officials will review the situation related to the preparedness to deal with COVID-19, on the spot.

"There should be a provision of oxygen on 50 per cent beds in L-1 COVID hospitals. Oxygen should be available at all beds of L-2 COVID hospitals. There is an availability of oxygen and ventilator on all beds of L-3 hospitals," Yogi Adityanath said. He issued instructions for the compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in COVID wards. One officer should be designated as in-charge to increase the number of beds in COVID hospitals as required, he added. (ANI)

